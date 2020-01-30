Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,048.20 ($26.94).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.62) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,128.66. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.