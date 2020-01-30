Burt Wealth Advisors Has $391,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,069,000 after buying an additional 1,631,743 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,617,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 480.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 179,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.