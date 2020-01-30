Burt Wealth Advisors Has $447,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

