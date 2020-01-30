Burt Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Incyte were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 73.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 270.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of INCY opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $890,076.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,610.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

