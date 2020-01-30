Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 162 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $520,764.40. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock worth $6,067,365. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

