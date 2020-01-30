Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

FRT opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

