Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 350 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.59 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its 200-day moving average is $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

