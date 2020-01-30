Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.37 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $666,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

