Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.