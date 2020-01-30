Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,437 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE:T opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

