Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 329,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Camden National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Camden National by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 179,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

