Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

QTRHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

