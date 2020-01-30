Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 801 ($10.54) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON GHE opened at GBX 675 ($8.88) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.23. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 437 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 654.50 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of $188.21 million and a PE ratio of -156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In other Gresham House news, insider Gareth Davis acquired 11,400 shares of Gresham House stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 611 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of £69,654 ($91,625.89).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

