Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Up 1% on Analyst Upgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canopy Growth traded as high as C$30.33 and last traded at C$30.05, approximately 239,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,435,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.76.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.