Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.15

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.15 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 35087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.91.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.13.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$484.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Corp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.