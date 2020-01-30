CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. CareDx has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CareDx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

