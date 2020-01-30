Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

