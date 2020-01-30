Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,607,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 35.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

