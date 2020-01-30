Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,159.5% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $48.71 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.