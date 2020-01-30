Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of FREL opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.