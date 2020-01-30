Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

