Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $240.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.12.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

