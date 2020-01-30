Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $112.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.