Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Westrock in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

