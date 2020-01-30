Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,844 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,784 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 682,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 260,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,518,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE NRG opened at $37.16 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

