Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

COST stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

