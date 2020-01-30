Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.