Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,395 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,395 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.04. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.