Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mosaic by 36.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 61.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -241.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

