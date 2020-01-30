Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 75,610 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

