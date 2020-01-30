Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,713 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 20.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $83.96 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

