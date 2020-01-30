Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $191,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

