Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of -0.58. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

