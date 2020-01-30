Chesnara (LON:CSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

CSN opened at GBX 327 ($4.30) on Monday. Chesnara has a one year low of GBX 250.68 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 389.50 ($5.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a current ratio of 41.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.84. The company has a market capitalization of $490.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.70.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

