CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CIHKY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

