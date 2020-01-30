China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHL stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

CHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

