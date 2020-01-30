China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in China Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in China Telecom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in China Telecom by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Telecom by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of CHA stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $57.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

