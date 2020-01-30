CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CHRYY opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. CHORUS LTD/S has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

