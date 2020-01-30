Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CI. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.29.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $202.54 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.