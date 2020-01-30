Citigroup Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $350.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $343.16 on Monday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average of $305.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

