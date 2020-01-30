Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $530.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.62.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.20. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

