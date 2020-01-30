Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,574 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.62.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.