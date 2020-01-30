Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,317,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,331,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

NYSE SYK opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

