Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verso were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 3,665.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after purchasing an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Verso by 129.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRS stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. Verso Corp has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verso Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

