Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

