Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 31,648 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

