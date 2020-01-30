Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $88.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

