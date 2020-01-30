Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of BCRH stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCRH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.