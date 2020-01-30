Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of CLB opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

