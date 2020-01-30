Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of WTR opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.